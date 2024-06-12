WINDSOR
    Recognize these alleged thieves? Police want to identify them

    Windsor police officers are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in theft incidents.
    Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help to identify six suspects in five separate theft incidents.

    Police say all six suspects were seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items.

    Police posted their photos on their social media pages on Tuesday.

    If you can identify any of the suspects, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

