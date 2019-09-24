A 48-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say he pointed a gun through a window of a home at workers in the area.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Arthur Road for a firearm offence on Monday at about 9:45 a.m.

Police say a man pointed the firearm at a number of people who were conducting work in the area.

Responding officers found the home and got a physical description of the suspect.

A man matching the suspect description left the residence and was arrested without incident.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Branch then applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search the house.

In the early evening, officers executed the search warrant and seized a number of firearms and ammunition from the residence.

Kevin Shust, 48, from Windsor, is charged with two counts of pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.