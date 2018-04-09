

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are crediting the quick response of officers for helping nab two suspects after reported gunshots on Giles Boulevard.

Patrol officers were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of Giles Boulevard on Sunday at 6:15 a.m.

Police say officers arrived quickly and saw a grey Hyundai Tuscon idling in the area. Officers approached and the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then struck the front porch of a residence located on the 1100 block of Church Street.

Officers determined that there were two occupants inside the vehicle, as well as a shotgun.

Both occupants were arrested without incident.

The shot gun and ammunition were seized at the arrest scene.

Further investigation at the shots-fired scene determined that the building did receive damage from gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Keith Florence, 20, from Windsor, and Kuoc Keror, 21, from Windsor, are both charged with numerous firearm related offences.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com.