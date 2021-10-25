Rainy start to the week in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

A rainfall warning is still in effect for Windsor-Essex as the region is expected to see showers throughout the day.

Environment Canada says the area could get 15 to 25 mm of rain on Monday, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind northeast gusting to 60km/h. High 11 Celsius.

Then it is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 7C.

On Tuesday, the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind northwest gusting to 60km/h. High 10C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6C.

As for Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected and a high of 15C.