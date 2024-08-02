WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Rainfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, a look at long weekend weather

    Source: BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images Plus. Source: BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images Plus.
    Share

    A rainfall warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex. Heavy rain and slow moving thunderstorms are expected Friday.

    Environment Canada warns of potential torrential downpours and rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 millimetres. The statement will extend into the evening.

    Here’s a look at the Civic long weekend forecast:

    Friday

    Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 27, humidex 36.

    Friday night

    Mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. A risk of thunderstorms. Low 19.

    Saturday

    Clearing in the morning. High 30, humidex 38.

    Sunday

    Sunny. High 29.

    Monday

    Sunny. High 27.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News