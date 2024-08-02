Rainfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, a look at long weekend weather

A rainfall warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex. Heavy rain and slow moving thunderstorms are expected Friday.

Environment Canada warns of potential torrential downpours and rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 millimetres. The statement will extend into the evening.

Here’s a look at the Civic long weekend forecast:

Friday

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 27, humidex 36.

Friday night

Mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. A risk of thunderstorms. Low 19.

Saturday

Clearing in the morning. High 30, humidex 38.

Sunday

Sunny. High 29.

Monday

Sunny. High 27.