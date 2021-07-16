WINDSOR, ONT. -- Heavy rainfall across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has prompted Environment Canada to issue a rainfall warning with upwards of 75 mm of rain in the forecast.

Impacted areas include: Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Maidstone and Essex.

The warning is in effect until Saturday morning.

At the same time, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the Tecumseh and Lakeshore areas.

Officials say several areas received 75 mm of rainfall Friday and low lying areas on roadways and private lands have accumulated standing water. Many surface water channels are currently bankfull and are spilling into low lying areas.

Forecasts are also predicting that there is potential for more rain Sautrday, about 30-50 mm.

The Flood Warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

A Flood Watch was issued earlier Friday which still remains in effect for areas in the Essex region not currently experiencing flooding and will expire at the same time as the Flood Warning.

Showers with a risk of thunderstorms Friday amounting upwards of 20 mm of rain. High 23 C. Low 19 C.

The chance of rain drops to 60 per cent Saturday. High of 24 C. Low of 19 C.

The sun finally comes through Sunday. High of 26 C. Low of 19.

A mix of sun and cloud Monday through Thursday with temperatures ranging from Highs of 28 C to Lows of 18 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 28 C while the normal low is 17 C.