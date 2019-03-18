

Windsor police say overall people were ‘well behaved’ for St. Patrick’s Day.

Windsor and Chatham-Kent police both conducted RIDE programs over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The traffic enforcement unit conducted a St. Patrick’s Day RIDE program at three Windsor locations.

Police say 1,153 vehicles were inspected.

Windsor officers administered 22 roadside tests, resulting in four three-day licence suspensions, two impaired driving arrests and 84 enforcement actions.

In Chatham-Kent, police conducted a RIDE spot check in Wheatley and Ridgetown. Approximately 230 vehicles were stopped with no infractions observed.

Additional RIDE spot checks were conducted in Blenheim and Chatham Sunday night. Approximately 350 vehicles were stopped.

Police say five roadside tests were conducted. Four motorists were charged with having expired validation stickers.

One motorist was charged with driving while under suspension. His vehicle was impounded for seven days as per the Vehicle Impoundment Program.

One motorist was charged with having cannabis in the vehicle.

One motorist was charged with driving while under suspension, having cannabis in the vehicle and being in possession of shatter. His vehicle was towed from the scene.