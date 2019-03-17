Man unable to care for himself due to intoxication taken into custody
One man got his St. Patrick's Day partying started really early.
Chatham-Kent police say they arrested a man on King St. in Chatham early Sunday morning who was so intoxicated he couldn't care for himself.
Police say the 39-year-old was intoxicated by alcohol.
Officers took the man to the police station and kept him there until he was sober.