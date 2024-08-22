WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Puce area without power

    Source: Hydro One. Source: Hydro One.
    Hydro One customers are out of power in the Puce area due to a pole fire.

    According to its website, over 4,500 customers are affected.

    Crews are aware of this and on scene. Estimated restoration time is 9 p.m. Thursday.

