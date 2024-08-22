Puce area without power
Hydro One customers are out of power in the Puce area due to a pole fire.
According to its website, over 4,500 customers are affected.
Crews are aware of this and on scene. Estimated restoration time is 9 p.m. Thursday.
You can get updates from Hydro One here.
BREAKING Railways prepare to restart after federal government forces binding arbitration in labour dispute
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
LIVE UPDATES Final day of the DNC: Kamala Harris to accept the party's nomination
On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is set to accept the party's nomination for president on Thursday.
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
Bill Morneau: Canada needs to spend more on defence faster to make inroads with next U.S. administration
As the Canadian government seeks to make inroads with the next U.S. administration, former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau says Canada needs to take U.S. security concerns seriously and accelerate the timeline by which Canada will hit NATO's defence spending obligation.
CUPE Ontario president to continue to 'fight side by side' with union members amid calls to resign
CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn says he fully rejects 'the charge of antisemitism,' and said he will 'continue to fight side by side' with his union members despite calls for his resignation by the national executive board.
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was "no deeper message” in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March — Darth Vader's theme song in the “Star Wars” films — from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
Daryl Hall ends Vancouver concert after 3 songs; management says he has COVID
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
Toronto Zoo's red panda who gave surprise birth to two cubs in June dies
A 10-year-old female red panda who recently gave birth to two cubs at the Toronto Zoo in June has died.
TikTok has fallen hard for yet another grocery store staple
How does a piece of produce go viral?
Kitchener boxing legend hopes sport stays in 2028 Olympics
A Kitchener boxing legend is raising concerns over the sport possibly being dropped from the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
BREAKING
We're in the dog days of summer, here's what the weather looks like for the last week of August
Although this past week has felt more like October than August, a last flash of summer is on the way, just in time for the kids to go back to school.
Sentencing ongoing for man convicted of disturbing London Pride event
Sentencing ongoing for man convicted of disturbing London Pride event
House fire kills three pets in northeast London
A house fire in northeast London killed three pets Thursday afternoon.
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
-
Local farmers dependent on rail transit concerned about potential work stoppage
Rail transit is essential to the local farming industry, making a potential work stoppage by Canada's two largest railways concerning.
Drugs, handgun, Nazi paraphernalia: 5 people charged in Simcoe County bust
An investigation into drug trafficking and weaponry in Simcoe County has led to the arrest of five people.
Tenants at Timmins apartment building sound alarm on bedbug issue
Tiffany Moyle of Timmins told CTV News one of her family members lives at 217 Pine St. North, a building owned and operated by the Cochrane District Services Board.
-
Spike in forest fire in the northeast in the last 24 hours
There have been a dozen new forest fires since its last report, Ontario Forest Fires said Thursday evening. That includes four late Wednesday evening and eight on Thursday.
Sault street party offers one more summer blast
Game On Street Party, a yearly block party, took place in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, aiming to provide end-of-summer fun and connection to local resources.
-
Thessalon expanding infrastructure for housing development
The Ontario government is giving the Town of Thessalon $1.1 million to expand the water and sewer infrastructure needed for its residential development plans along Highway 17.
Capital Pride still expecting thousands for annual parade despite controversy
Final preparations are underway for this year's Capital Pride parade which will look different than in years past. The parade route will be shorter because of fewer police resources, organizers say.
-
PWHL Ottawa's Brianne Jenner brings girls' hockey camp to the capital
After a breakthrough inaugural season, PWHL Ottawa team captain Brianne Jenner is bringing new opportunities to the city's young female hockey players.
GO train service on Milton line, Hamilton GO station remains suspended Friday: Metrolinx
GO train service on the Milton line will remain suspended on Friday despite the lockout at Canada’s two major railways ending after the federal government stepped in.
-
Accessibility features at new Toronto courthouse 'missing or botched': AODA
An advocacy group is calling Toronto's newest courthouse a 'billion-dollar accessibility bungle' after releasing a video showing what it says are various barriers throughout the building.
International nurses allege racial discrimination and abuse in Quebec recruitment program
The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) is calling for an investigation into a Quebec-based international nurse recruitment program after several participants from French-speaking African countries alleged they have faced racial discrimination.
-
Quebec postpones phasing out the use of private health agencies in some regions
The end of the use of private health agencies, which was to apply this year, has been postponed until next spring in urban centres, Health Minister Christian Dubé's office announced Thursday afternoon.
Selkirk hospital impacted by hot water outages
Patients at Selkirk's hospital struggled to receive hot water for more than a week.
-
Cyclists calling on Manitoba to implement 'Idaho stop' law, saying it would make roads safer
Bike safety advocates say forcing cyclists to stop at a stop sign puts them at risk and it's time to change the law.
Day 1 of rail work stoppage halted $55M in Alberta products
A railway shutdown that started Wednesday evening impasse left $55 million of Alberta products at a standstill Thursday and triggered panic throughout Canada's supply chain.
-
Edmonton councillor wants project management overhaul, claiming delays and 'wasted dollars'
An Edmonton councillor says the city's project management is failing to finish projects on time and on budget.
-
Metallica pop-up shop opens before Commonwealth Stadium shows
Hundreds of heavy metal fans are lining up for a pop-up shop set up by veteran rockers Metallica.
Calgary development applications more than double compared to last year
New statistics from the City of Calgary show development permit applications have doubled over the past year.
-
Calgary hosting pop-up info session for those affected by current water-main repair work
The City of Calgary will hold a pop-up information session on Friday for community members impacted by the water-main repair work along 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.W.
'Rely so heavily': Sask. producers highlight cost of rail disruption amid brief CN, CPKC work stoppage
Stakeholders continued to voice their concerns across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways began Thursday – before being promptly stopped due to federal intervention.
-
'It's horrific': Some Indigenous residents outraged after Dewdney Avenue name change rejected
Some residents in Regina have expressed their frustration over the rejection of renaming Dewdney Avenue by city council Wednesday.
-
Province initiates mandatory testing for Bovine Tuberculosis for hunters
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment has implemented mandatory testing for Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) in east central Saskatchewan for hunters.
B.C.'s West Coast Express to remain shut on Friday, as railways ready for restart
An end to a countrywide rail stoppage may be in sight, but riders of British Columbia's West Coast Express are facing at least one more day without the service.
-
-
Unlicensed B.C. child-care provider who left kids outside nail salon under investigation
An unlicensed child-care provider who left several young children outside a nail salon in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week is under investigation, CTV News has learned.
B.C. addictions minister allowed to respond to decriminalization court challenge
Canada's Federal Court has agreed with British Columbia's minister of mental health and addictions that she should be a respondent to a court challenge against the province's decision to dial back its drug decriminalization policy.
-
B.C. ended fiscal year with $5B deficit, as wildfires, lower revenue bite into budget
British Columbia has ended the fiscal year with a deficit of about $5 billion, some $900 million lower than the most recent forecast, but higher than last year's budget had called for.
-
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
N.B. chief medical officer declares whooping cough outbreak for entire province
The acting chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick has declared a whooping cough (Pertussis) outbreak across the entire province.
-
Halifax demands company remove barriers from Dartmouth Cove trail
The Halifax Regional Municipality is demanding a company remove the barriers it allegedly placed on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off ladder at workplace: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident as his workplace in the city.
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.