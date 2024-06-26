WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Public transportation ridership up for Ford Fireworks

    The City of Windsor and Zehrs have announced a partnership for free transit on Ford Fireworks night in June. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) The City of Windsor and Zehrs have announced a partnership for free transit on Ford Fireworks night in June. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    The Ford Fireworks drew a big crowd and many took public transit to safely get to and from the riverfront.

    Transit Windsor and the City of Windsor report an 82 per cent increase in shuttle ridership compared to 2023. Overall, free city transit use was up 90 per cent.

    Transit Windsor offered free shuttle services on Monday between 6 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., allowing spectators to be picked up at Devonshire Mall and be taken directly to city hall. Free regular bus services were also offered throughout the region.

    A total of 6,200 people were taken between the mall and the riverfront, taking 110 trips and using 27 buses.

