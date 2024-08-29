Province-wide cellphone ban hits Windsor classrooms next week

As kids and teens across Windsor-Essex try to enjoy the last few days of summer break, a province-wide cellphone ban awaits them at school next week.

It won’t be a huge change for area schools, with districts in Windsor-Essex already having device restrictions in place, but a reminder for students who want to stay out of trouble.

The ban, announced in April, requires students from kindergarten to grade six to keep their phones on silent and out of sight throughout the entire school day.

Students from seventh grade through high school are permitted to use their phones during lunch, spares and breaks but must keep them silenced and put away during class time.

Exemptions will be made for students who rely on a smartphone due to disability, health condition or in cases when a teacher gives permission.

In her first address on the topic since taking on the title of Ontario’s Education Minister, Jill Dunlop emphasized Thursday that students who fail to comply will be required to store their phones in a designated "safe space" in the classroom.

Persistent non-compliance may result in the student being sent to the principal’s office.

“This is a culture change that's happening in our classrooms," she said.

"Students are in the classroom to learn and teachers deserve that respect of students listening and learning.”

Parenting expert Jenna Morton acknowledged that the ban may cause anxiety for families who rely on frequent communication with their children -- especially in situations where children move between different households.

"You might not be able to communicate as often or as quickly, but if something happens, your child can still walk down to the office and call home," Morton explained.

She added that despite these concerns, there is substantial evidence suggesting that limiting phone use during school hours can be beneficial for everyone.

“We're not doing any of ourselves, adults or kids, a favor by having these little devices in front of us all the time,” she said.

Local teachers' unions have expressed support for the ban.

Erin Roy, President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation District 9, noted that while there may be some initial challenges in enforcing the new rules, the overall impact is expected to be positive.

"We'll have to see how that all plays out as the school year starts," Roy said.

Mario Spagnuolo, president of the Greater Essex Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, echoed this sentiment, stating that the new rules align with practices that have already been in place in many classrooms.

"If the teacher’s telling you it’s not time for cell phones in the classroom, then they have to be put away,” he said.

As the first day of school approaches, educators stress the importance of communicating these new rules clearly to both students and their parents.