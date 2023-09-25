Province funds 14 new Erie Shores Healthcare hospital beds

The Ontario government is investing $7.2 million to fund 14 new hospital beds at Erie Shores Healthcare.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Trevor Jones and Essex MPP Anthony Leardi announced $6.1 million in funding for 12 additional acute care beds and $1.1 million for two additional ICU beds. This brings the total bed capacity at Erie Shores to 72.

“The Ontario government is building a stronger public health system, with care closer to home and more convenient for Ontarians,” Jones said in a news release. “This builds on historic investments our government has made in this essential community hospital that boasts such remarkable staff who do great work. They deserve it.”

Leardi said the investments will help the hospital to address rising community needs as the region grows.

“Ensuring our residents have the care they need, when and where they need it, is a core promise of our government,” he said. “The more than $7.2 million investment demonstrates this commitment.”

The province says its $850 million investment in 2023-24 represents a four per cent increase in hospital operating funding from 2022-2023.

“I want to thank the government, especially MPPs Jones and Leardi, for their ongoing commitment to the future of our hospital,” said hospital CEO Kristin Kennedy. “These additional beds provide much-needed capacity as our region’s population and economy continue to grow.”