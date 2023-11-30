Proposed Tecumseh budget has 5.55 per cent tax increase

The proposed 2024 budget in Tecumseh calls for tax increase of 5.55 per cent.

Mayor Gary McNamara says it will be "one of the toughest ones" he's had to deal with in nearly 30 years.

If approved as is, the owner of a property valued at $250,000 would pay $175 more a year in property taxes.

McNamara points to worldwide issues with supply chains, higher construction costs and inflation as factors impacting the town's spending.

Highlights of the proposed budget include two new storm pump stations, sewer extensions and restoration work to Tecumseh Arena as part of a five-year capital spending plan.

Deliberations are scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

Members of the public can view and offer feedback on the proposed budget on the town's Placespeak platform.

With files from AM800 News.