A growing property management company has set up shop just west of downtown Windsor.

Marda Management officially opened its new offices at 1000 University Ave. West Thursday afternoon.

“This area is up and coming and going to be rejuvenated and we're really proud to be a small part of that," said president and CEO Marla Coffin.

The company is a local success story. Marda launched back in 2010 and at the time, managed 34 units. Today, it is the largest privately owned property management firm in the city, overseeing 1600 rental units across the county.

Marda employs a team of 38, with plans to grow in the next year. Marda Management works with more than 375 owners from seven different countries managing millions of dollars of real estate investments in our region.

“They can be confident in their property manager, they can be comfortable in their home and that certainly is a large factor in where people choose to rent and where they choose to live,”

said Coffin. “With the vacancy rate continuing to go down, it's great for our community and for the markets and certainly in turn we want to make sure those tenants have a great place to call home."

The new office will act as the Canadian headquarters for the business, taking up half of the 9,000 square foot space. The remainder of the building has also been renovated and has been rented to other local small businesses in an incubator-style environment.