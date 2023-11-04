Pro-Palestine rally held near university

News -

Windsor police say they are aware of a planned demonstration near the University of Windsor on Saturday.

The pro-Palestine rally is in the area of University Avenue West and Sunset Avenue. The group continued calls for an immediate ceasefire as war continues in the Middle East.

“We remind the community that impeding access to critical economic infrastructure is illegal under the KOOBA Act and the court injunction issued last year,” said police in a social media post.

Police said while they fully respect the right to peacefully protest, those who attempt to block or impede access to the bridge or other critical infrastructure will be held criminally accountable.