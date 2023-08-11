Premier brings Ford Fest to Windsor, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to supporters at Ford Fest in Vaughan, Ontario on Saturday September 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to supporters at Ford Fest in Vaughan, Ontario on Saturday September 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver