Premier brings Ford Fest to Windsor, Ont.

For the first time in its 25-year history, Ford Fest was held in the Rose City.

On Friday, Ford Fest officially kicked off at the Windsor Ciociaro Club, located at 3745 North Talbot RD. in Oldcastle Ont. The event runs until 9 p.m.

According to Windsor’s AM800, the event will feature a meet-and-greet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and includes free food and entertainment. Local and provincial PC MPPs are also expected to attend, along with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The event initially began 25 years ago as a family barbeque and used to be held in the backyard of Ford’s mother’s home.

In his opening remarks, Ford addressed southwestern Ontario’s role in the automotive sector, including billions of dollars in investments in Volkswagen and Stellantis.

Ford also mentioned infrastructure projects, including the widening of Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington and the construction of a new interchange connecting Lauzon Parkway to Highway 401.

Absent from his opening remarks however were the results of a scathing report from the auditor general in which certain developers “were favoured” following the province’s decision to open the Greenbelt for housing.

In a press conference held Friday morning in Mississauga, Ford told reporters that “no one has preferential treatment” when it came to choosing what parts of the Greenbelt would be used for development.

Ford also attended the University of Windsor where CTV News Windsor’s Ricardo Veneza was there.

— With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq and The Canadian Press