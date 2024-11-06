What’s open and closed for Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex

As many Windsor-Essex residents pay tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day, there are some closures to keep in mind on Monday, Nov. 11.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed:

Open:

• Schools

• Shopping malls

• LCBO - Stores will open at 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

• Grocery stores

Closed:

• Banks

• Federal government offices

• Canada Post Thousands of people gathered at the cenotaph in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2023 for Remembrance Day ceremonies. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

CITY OF WINDSOR MUNICIPAL SERVICES

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024, in observance of Remembrance Day. The next regular City Council meeting will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at 350 City Hall Square West.

Learn more about the City of Windsor’s Remembrance Day program, including virtual and in-person observances.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

Residential collection services will proceed on their regular schedule and will not be delayed for the week of November 11, 2024. Please refer to your 2024-2025 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, November 11, 2024; however, the administration office will be closed on Monday, and collection calendar distribution will be unavailable there.

Parks and Recreation

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be open on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) presented by WFCU Credit Union pool, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool, and the WFCU Community Pool will be open on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Lakeview Park Marina’s customer service office, fuel dock and the launch ramps are closed for the season.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union is closed during the week under our fall hours and will therefore be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Programming at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 12 midnight, seven days a week, including Monday, November 11, 2024, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024, in observance of Remembrance Day. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024. The Chimczuk Museum will offer free admission and special activities for Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the regular weekday schedule on Monday, November 11, 2024. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.