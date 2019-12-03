CHATHAM, ONT. -- Potassium Iodide tablets are now available for those Chatham-Kent residents who would need the pills if there was a nuclear disaster stateside.

CK Public Health is travelling to parts of the municipality to hand out the KI pills.

On Tuesday morning, they were at the Tilbury Municipal Office.

The pills reduce or block radioactive iodine taken into the thyroid if the correct dose is consumed right before or during exposure to airborne radioactive iodine.

Only those residents who are within an 80 kilometer radius of Michigan’s Fermi plant and two Ohio plants are eligible to receive the pills.

The Municipality says there are 4,696 addresses in West Kent and Rondeau Provincial Park which are eligible for the tablets.

The KI pills are most beneficial for those under 40 years old and aren’t to be taken until provincial authorities give an order.

CK Public Health officials stress the KI pill distribution is simply meant to enhance emergency preparedness and there is no increased risk of a nuclear incident today than there was yesterday.

Eligible residents can pre-order the tablets by calling 519-360-1998 or online at ckpublichealth.com/kittablets.

List of Remaining dates for the KI Pill Pick-Up Locations (Tilbury)

Thursday, December 5, 2019 1pm – 4pm Tilbury Municipal Office

Saturday, December 7, 2019 9am – 12pm Tilbury Community Centre (Arena)

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 1pm – 4pm Tilbury Municipal Office

Thursday, December 12, 2019 9am – 12pm Tilbury Municipal Office

List of remaining dates for the KI Pill Pick-Up Locations (Wheatley)

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10am – 2pm CK Public Library – Wheatley Branch

Saturday, December 7, 2019 1pm – 4pm Wheatley Arena

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 9am – 12pm CK Public Library – Wheatley Branch

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10am – 2pm CK Public Library – Wheatley Branch