CHATHAM-KENT -- CK Public Health is distributing KI pills to residents as part of precautionary measures in preparation for the unlikely case of a nuclear disaster.

Residents in Chatham-Kent will be able to pick up the potassium iodide tablets in a number of locations beginning on Nov. 30.

Only those residents captured in the “ingested planning zone” -- which covers an 80 kilometre radius from the Enrico Fermi II plant in Monroe County, Michigan along with a pair of plants in Ohio -- will be eligible to receive the pills.

The KI tablets are meant to be used during a nuclear event to reduce the risk of thyroid disorders should people be exposed to radioactive material.

The Municipality says there are 4,696 addresses in West Kent and Rondeau Provincial Park which are eligible for the tablets.

The KI pills are most beneficial for those under 40 years old and aren’t to be taken until provincial authorities give an order.

CK Public Health officials stress the KI pill distribution is simply meant to enhance emergency preparedness and there is no increased risk of a nuclear incident today than there was yesterday.

Eligible residents can pre-order the tablets by calling 519-360-1998 or online at ckpublichealth.com/kittablets.

List of KI Pill Pick-Up Locations (Tilbury)

Saturday, November 30, 2019 1pm – 4pm Tilbury Community Centre (Arena)

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 9am – 12pm Tilbury Municipal Office

Thursday, December 5, 2019 1pm – 4pm Tilbury Municipal Office

Saturday, December 7, 2019 9am – 12pm Tilbury Community Centre (Arena)

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 1pm – 4pm Tilbury Municipal Office

Thursday, December 12, 2019 9am – 12pm Tilbury Municipal Office

List of KI Pill Pick-Up Locations (Wheatley)

Saturday, November 30, 2019 9am – 12pm Wheatley Arena

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 1pm – 4pm CK Public Library – Wheatley Branch

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10am – 2pm CK Public Library – Wheatley Branch

Saturday, December 7, 2019 1pm – 4pm Wheatley Arena

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 9am – 12pm CK Public Library – Wheatley Branch

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10am – 2pm CK Public Library – Wheatley Branch