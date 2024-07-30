WINDSOR
    • Potassium iodide pill pickup available in Amherstburg

    Fermi, Unit 2 nuclear power plant is located near Newport, MI. (Source: Nuclear Regulatory Commission/Flickr) Fermi, Unit 2 nuclear power plant is located near Newport, MI. (Source: Nuclear Regulatory Commission/Flickr)
    Residents of Amherstburg can now pick up potassium iodide (KI) pills if they live in the Primary Zone and Boblo Island.

    An event was held distributing these packages on July 27, but if you were unable to make it, alternate locations are available.

    Pills can be picked up during regular business hours at:

    The Libro Centre at 3295 Meloche Road in Amherstburg

    Town Hall at 271 Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg

    Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) at 1005 Ouellette Avenue in Windsor

    If you would prefer the KI pills be delivered to you, you can place an order here. www.wechu.org/ki

    “While the risk level at Fermi Two has not changed, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has updated its regulatory framework for Canadian nuclear installations, mandating that all residents within a primary zone have KI pills available in their homes,” said the Town of Amherstburg in a news release.

    “Although Fermi Two is not regulated by the CNSC, the WECHU and the Town of Amherstburg aim to ensure that residents are equally prepared.”

    The primary zone is a 16.1 kilometre radium from the Enrico Fermi Two Nuclear Generating Station.

