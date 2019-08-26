

CTV Windsor





Mosquitoes collected from a trap in Dresden have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The positive test was reported to the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit.

It says West Nile is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms at all, or they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

The health unit says some people may experience stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis.

Anyone with the sudden onset of severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, it says.

The chances of getting West Nile virus from an infected mosquito are low, but the risk of severe illness increases with age, as well as for those who have compromised immune systems, the health unit says.