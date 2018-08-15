Two people taken to hospital after rollover crash near Devonshire Mall
One person was removed from a rolled over vehicle on Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 1:35PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 15, 2018 2:23PM EDT
Two people were transported to hospital after a rollover collision at the entrance to Devonshire Mall.
Emergency crews were called to the three-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Howard at 12:08 p.m.
Windsor police shut down the road while one person was extracted from the rolled over vehicle.
The road was reopened early Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.