

CTV Windsor





Members of the Windsor and District Labour Council are blocking Canada Post vehicles departing the Tecumseh Post office.

Council members say it is an expression of their dislike of the CUPW members being legislated back to work.

The blockage is taking place at the post office at 11910 Tecumseh Rd E, just east of Banwell.

Graham Cooper with the labour council says the intent is to prevent Canada Post vehicles from exiting the parking lot, thereby inhibiting their ability to deliver mail.

He says vehicles can get in along with customers using the Post Office, but Canada Post vehicles can’t get out.

The labour council says this is a community response to the violation of the constitutional right to collective bargaining.