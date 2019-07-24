

CTV Windsor





There is growing demand in the Town of Tecumseh for new condo development.

Tecumseh town council gave the green light to two condominium developments on Tuesday night.

Mayor Gary McNamara says new developments are 'great news' for the area.

“Most of them are from Tecumseh,” says McNamara. “If they're moving there and selling their homes that creates other opportunities for Younger families to move-in. So we're seeing the empty-nesters now moving into another category of home.”

The first is the harbour club condominium, a 64-unit luxury condominium dwelling in St. Clair Beach.

The five-storey complex would be built at Tecumseh Road, east of Brighton Road on the former Pud's Marina property which closed in 2017.

The project includes parking spaces, boat slips and common areas.

Council also approved a six-storey, 97 unit condominum dwelling to be situated at Tecumseh Road and Southfield Drive.

Developer Valente now needs approval from Essex County.

A public meeting is to be scheduled next month.