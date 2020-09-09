WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington council has approved its request for proposal requirements for the municipality’s next policing service.

The proponent must provide a detailed description of the police service, including potential zone structure and alternative response mechanisms.

The proponent must also provide an outline of specialized services such as criminal investigation and drug enforcement.

Cost of services will also be included.

“For whatever organization it might be that assumes responsibility, they will have to hire these people and the orient them to their organization as well as the municipality of Leamington,” says Michael Mitchell of MPM Consulting.

Mitchell says a new police force could take over policing responsibilities mid-June 2021.

Earlier this year, Leamington council decided not to renew its contracts with Essex County OPP for reasons including lack of coverage information and a lack of police presence.