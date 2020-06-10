WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Leamington has served notice it intends to withdraw from a policing contract with the Ontario Provincial Police.

A notice of motion was passed at Tuesday evening's meeting of Leamington council.

In December of last year, the municipality renewed its contract with the OPP, while expressing some dissatisfaction with the level of service.

It was a three-year deal, with an option to withdraw after one-year.

The OPP would continue to police the town until June, of 2021.

The municipality will now consider policing alternatives.

In May, council began a review, asking residents for feedback.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says the town is paying over 5.5 million dollars for the current policing service.