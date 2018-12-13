

Chatham-Kent OPP are looking to speak to the driver of a broken down vehicle near the scene of a crash between three transport trucks on Highway 401.

Police responded to a responded the crash on the 401 near Merlin Road on Tuesday around 7:15 a.m.

Investigation revealed an eastbound tractor trailer had crossed through the centre median, drove through the cable barrier and collided head on into two westbound tractor trailers.

All three drivers were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Before the collision, a vehicle was reported to have been broken down in the eastbound driving lane. That is who investigators would like to speak with.

Chatham-Kent OPP continues to investigate the collision and is asking for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-800-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crime-stoppers.on.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.