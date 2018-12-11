

CTV Windsor





Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision between transport trucks on Highway 401.

The crash took place in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Merlin Road Tuesday morning.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the collision is blocking all westbound lanes.

Investigation revealed, an eastbound tractor trailer had crossed through the centre median, drove through the cable barrier and collided head on into two westbound tractor trailers.

Alysson Storey with the grassroots group Build the Barrier says the crash is a reminder the stretch between Tilbury and London known as ‘Carnage Alley’ needs to have concrete separation.

“It's really troublesome because there have been so many of these incidents on this stretch of road that each time it brings back memories of our own collision that we lost our friends,” says Storey. “But, it's also very frustrating because this is totally preventable. We know the solution and it hasn't been implemented yet.”

Police say all three drivers were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Here's the portion of the barrier where the truck crossed through from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes of the 401 @CTVWindsor @AM800News pic.twitter.com/1eWeIskBzQ — Ricardo Veneza (@RVenezaCTV) December 11, 2018