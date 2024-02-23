Police track down woman at home after alleged theft from Winners

A 39-year-old Chatham woman has been charged after police say she stole several items from Winners.

At 10:53 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to Winners on St. Clair Street in Chatham for a theft investigation.

Officers say they learned the woman entered the store, remove items, and exited the store without paying for the items. The officers identified the woman and attended her residence. The items were recovered, and the woman was arrested.

The 39-year-old Chatham woman was charged with theft and possession of stolen property. She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of March 25.