

AM800, CTV Windsor





Windsor Police continue to investigate a suspicious death on the city's west side.

The call came in around 4am Sunday morning from a house at 3275 Bloomfield Rd. near Brock St.

The death is being treated as suspicious at this point.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male in his 70s.

Police were also at a nearby home in the 700-block of St. Antoine St. speaking to several people.

About a dozen officers as well as the K9 unit have been seen combing the area.

Several neighbours who live nearby say they didn't hear anything out of the ordinary overnight.

The Major Crimes branch has come and gone from the scene which remains taped off at this time.

No other details are being released.