

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say the suspicious death on Bloomfield Road is now being classified as a homicide.

On Sunday February 18, 2018 at approximately 4 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of an injured man at a residence located in the 3200 block of Bloomfield Road.

The deceased male has been identified as Leonard Damm, a 73-year-old man from Windsor.

As a result of an autopsy, investigators have classified this matter as a homicide investigation.

This would be the second murder investigation in Windsor in 2018, and both happened in a matter of five days.

Officers from the Major Crimes Branch are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.