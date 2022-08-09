Police seize $70K in weapons and drugs during Leamington bust

Essex County OPP say officers seized about $70,000 worth of drugs, cash and weapons from a home In Leamington Monday.

Police say the Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant on Sturgeon Meadows Avenue where they found knives, guns, cocaine and meth.

Officers also found prescription medication and cash all valued at about $70,000.

Police have charged 22-year-old Johnny Peter Fields with the following:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking S.5(2) CDSA (one count)

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine S.5(2) CDSA (one count)

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine S.5(2) CDSA (one count)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order S. 117.01(1) CC (six counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon S.91(2) CC (one count)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition S.86(1) CC (three counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm S.91(1) CC (two counts)

The accused was held in custody pending a show cause hearing Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com