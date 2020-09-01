WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are requesting the public’s help in identifying a cyclist who was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision.

Police say two cyclists collided on a bike path in the 500 block of Ross Beach Road in Lakeshore Tuesday morning.

One of the cyclists received minor injuries, but the other was transported an area hospital by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with life-threatening injuries and has yet to be identified.

The man is described as white, around 65 to 75 years old, between 5’6” and 5’ 8” tall. He has short grey hair and blue eyes with a tattoo on his right forearm.

The man was riding a dark grey Giant Defy bicycle with a grey Giro helmet. He was wearing a blue and white Garneau cycling jersey and black Sugoi cycling shorts and black clip-on cycling shoes.

Anyone aware of the identity of the described cyclist is asked to contact the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.