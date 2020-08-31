WINDSOR, ONT. -- A traffic blitz in Leamington resulted in 38 charges.

Essex County OPP say traffic enforcement teams conducted an initiative in the municipality on Aug. 27.

It was in response to recent traffic complaints in the areas of Highway 77, Mersea Road 3, Bevel Line and the intersections of Danforth at Carolina Woods and Seacliff at Cherry Lane.

OPP say focused patrols resulted in the following charges:

18 Stop Sign Violations

15 Speeding Violations

4 Commercial Motor Vehicle related Violations

1 Other Highway Traffic Act Violation

Essex County OPP say they will continue to promote safe driving practices through regular enforcement initiatives.