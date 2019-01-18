

CTV Windsor





A young woman who was cycling in Windsor is now fighting for her life in hospital.

Windsor police say the cyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a collision around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Parent Avenue.

Officers arrived and observed a black Volkswagen Jetta and an injured woman on the roadway.

Resident Dave Perry tells CTV Windsor says the woman fell off her bike onto the road and the vehicle ran over her.

Perry was with his family at the time, and he says they are still shaken by the scene of the crash.

Police did not identify the victim.

The scene was contained while members of the Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit processed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com