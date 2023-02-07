Police seek woman after alleged beating near downtown

Windsor police say one person has been arrested and they are looking for another suspect after a man was beaten near downtown, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving a call that a man had been beaten.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, officers say they determined that two suspects cornered the victim and struck him several times. The suspects allegedly chased the victim into the building where they stole his backpack. They then fled the scene on foot.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were identified as Terrence Dusa, 31, and Teanna Logan, 28.

One arrested, one wanted after victim beaten https://t.co/awdJKAtTZy@CStoppers with information pic.twitter.com/PkuWRV7pES — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 7, 2023

Dusa was arrested a short time later, and has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery with an offensive weapon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Logan on charges of aggravated assault and robbery with an offensive weapon. She is described as a white woman, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build and dyed long red hair.

Anyone with information on Logan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.