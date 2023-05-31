Police seek video after LaSalle residents thwart grandparent scam

LaSalle police are asking the public for surveillance video after a grandparent scam attempt.

On Tuesday, May 30 around 11:30 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Bouffard Road in LaSalle received a phone call from a male saying “Hi grandma, it’s your grandson.”

The male told the woman that they had been arrested with a friend who had drugs on them and needed a large sum of cash totalling thousands of dollars to give to the judge in order for him to be released.

Wanting to help who she believed was her grandson, she got the funds together and got another call from the same male who was now crying and asking if she got the money. She stated that she had and he told her that someone would come by to pick it up.

At about 12:30 p.m., a short white male approximately five feet tall, wearing black pants and a red headband, came to her house to pick up the money.

Police say the victim’s husband answered the door and told the male that he was calling the police. The male left in a black vehicle without obtaining any cash.

“Undeterred, the audacious crook called back and spoke with yet another family member, attempting to continue the ruse to no avail,” said police in a news release.

Police are asking nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras during the above time frames to see if they captured footage of the male or his vehicle.

Police are also asking the general public to make themselves aware of this scam and talk with their older family members and friends to reduce their chances of becoming a victim.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

For more information on Grandparent/Emergency Scams please go to https://www.lasallepolice.ca/the-grandparent-emergency-scam/