

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect after a convenience store robbery on Seminole Street.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Seminole Street on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Officers say a man suspect entered the store with a knife and demanded cash. A quantity of Canadian currency was taken and the suspect fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man, 5'6", 150 lbs., slender build, wearing a grey cloth mask, a black hat, a black and grey long sleeve shirt, a black glove on his left hand, and was carrying a black bag.

Investigators believe that a person matching the suspect description may have been in the area of the 1800 block of Drouillard Road at approximately 4:15 p.m., prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.