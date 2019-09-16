

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are looking for help after a robbery at a Wallaceburg convenience store.

Police say a man entered the Circle K Convenience Store on McNaughton Avenue brandishing a weapon around 5:20 a.m. on Monday.

The man allegedly demanded cash and cigarettes.

Officers say the cashier complied with his demands and was not injured.

The man fled on foot and was last seen heading towards Reaume Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kyle Blommers at kyleb@chatham-kent.ca at 519-436-6600 extension #87286. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.