Police seek man in identity theft and fraud case at Windsor bank

Windsor police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection to a fraud and identity theft case at a local bank.

Officers were called to a bank in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East for a fraud report on Aug. 18.

Police say a male suspect entered the business and attempted to open an account in another person’s name using fraudulent identification.

The suspect is described as a white male with a white goatee. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, black hoodie with the word “NIKE" in the middle, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Financial Crimes at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.