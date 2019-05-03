Police say abduction attempt in Leamington was false
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 2:41PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 4, 2019 10:40AM EDT
Essex County OPP now say an attempted abduction, reported to police by a girl last Thursday, didn't happen.
Police had asked for the public's help after a girl told them she was approached by a van in Leamington while walking last Thursday.
Just after midnight Saturday, OPP sent out a news release saying the report of an abduction attempt was false.