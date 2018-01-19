

Windsor police are looking for help identifying suspects involved in a stabbing in east Windsor.

Police say an argument broke out between four men in the 20’s inside an establishment on Jan. 16, around 12:15 a.m.

The dispute then moved to the parking lot near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Lauzon Road, where the victim was allegedly stabbed by the male depicted in the photo wearing the black t-shirt and necklace.

Police say he was also assaulted by another suspect and the four males then left in a vehicle.

The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com