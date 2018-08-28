

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released the name of the man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a 31-year-old Windsor woman in her apartment.

Jitesh Bhogal, a 27-year-old Canadian citizen residing in Michigan, is facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

Officers were called to an apartment building at the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue for a report of a sudden death on June 10 around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was Autumn Taggart (also known as Maya Madolyn).

Investigators believe that her 9-year-old child was inside the residence when the homicide occurred.

On August 17, Bhogal was arrested without incident in the state of Washington, in relation to this investigation.

Investigators say they are not currently seeking any other suspects in relation to this homicide investigation.

The Windsor Police Service is working with partner agencies with intent to have the suspect extradited back to this jurisdiction to answer to the charges in court.

The case remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.