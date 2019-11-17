Police provide life-saving naloxone to man before paramedics arrive
Opioid antidote nasal spray, Narcan, is seen here in this photo.
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Staff
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:33PM EST
Chatham-Kent police administered naloxone to a 32-year-old man Sunday after they were told he was overdosing on fentanyl.
Police were contacted by a 28-year-old woman about the overdose.
Emergency services were dispatched to the location and found a man with symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose, police say.
Officers provided the naloxone to the man before paramedics arrived. He was then taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for further treatment.