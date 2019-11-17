

CTVNewsWindsor.ca Staff





Chatham-Kent police administered naloxone to a 32-year-old man Sunday after they were told he was overdosing on fentanyl.

Police were contacted by a 28-year-old woman about the overdose.

Emergency services were dispatched to the location and found a man with symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose, police say.

Officers provided the naloxone to the man before paramedics arrived. He was then taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for further treatment.