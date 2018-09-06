

CTV Windsor





Three people have been arrested and the search continues for more suspects after a rash of property offences in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

The OPP report a spike in property related calls for service during the month of August, including break and enters, thefts from vehicles, thefts of motor vehicles and mischiefs.

OPP patrol officers in collaboration with the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have now identified and arrested two men and one woman.

47-year-old Cindy Albano of Windsor, 37-year-old Kristopher Allaire of Lakeshore and 31-year-old Douglas Hines of Windsor face a long list of charges.

They include theft from a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of break-in instruments and property obtained by crime.

Police ask residents to be vigilant and engaged to discourage criminals who prey on unlocked vehicles, open garage doors and property left in plain view and easily accessible.

"It's unfortunate that our communities continue to remain vulnerable to the criminal intent of certain individuals that look for crimes of opportunity. An unlocked vehicle can lead very quickly to a garage door being opened and a residence or business being entered. It takes considerable resources to investigate these property crimes however it can only take an instant of your time to prevent a crime by properly locking your vehicles and homes,” says Detachment Commander Glenn Miller.

The OPP also reminds the public that all incidents however minor should be reported to the London Provincial Communications Center (PCC) @ 1-888-310-1122. Emergent or crimes in progress should be reported via 911.

Despite the recent rise in calls for service in these communities, municipalities policed by the OPP in Essex County continue to be ranked in the top percentile of the safest communities in the country according to Statistics Canada.

“Should you see any suspicious activity we urge you to immediately contact the OPP,” adds Miller. “We ask you not to disturb what we would regard as a crime scene until the proper collection of evidence has taken place”