Police looking for video footage following East Riverside incidents

The Windsor Police Service has put out a call to the community for video footage following East Riverside incidents.

Police said residents are asked to review dash cam or surveillance footage in the area of Florence Avenue to Saint John Street and Riverside Drive to Cedarview Street.

The police asked for footage of “suspicious activity” between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The suspect was said to be wearing a face covering, black sunglasses, a grey hoodie, light-coloured cargo shorts and dark shoes.

Anyone with information or footage related to this plea is asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-6700 extension 4830, or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.