WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police looking for suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at another person

    Windsor police are looking to identify this person in relation to an investigation where a firearm was pointed at another person. Jan. 18,2024. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are looking to identify this person in relation to an investigation where a firearm was pointed at another person. Jan. 18,2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person they say pointed a firearm at another person.

    Just before 12 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 1100 block of Cora Greenwood Dr. near Whistler Crescent.

    According to police, the suspect knocked on the door of a home and said they had a delivery. When the homeowner opened the door, the suspect reportedly pulled a firearm from his backpack and pointed it at them.

    The homeowner quickly slammed the door on the suspect who then ran from the scene.

    Police said nobody was physically hurt in the incident.

    The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 20-22 years old, 5’8” tall, and approximately 150lbs.

    At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, grey winter coat, black cargo pants, and black mountain boots and carried a black backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Here is what we know about invasive group A strep

    Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News