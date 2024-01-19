Police looking for suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at another person

Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person they say pointed a firearm at another person.

Just before 12 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 1100 block of Cora Greenwood Dr. near Whistler Crescent.

According to police, the suspect knocked on the door of a home and said they had a delivery. When the homeowner opened the door, the suspect reportedly pulled a firearm from his backpack and pointed it at them.

The homeowner quickly slammed the door on the suspect who then ran from the scene.

Police said nobody was physically hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 20-22 years old, 5’8” tall, and approximately 150lbs.

At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, grey winter coat, black cargo pants, and black mountain boots and carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com