Suspects sought after west Windsor break-in

Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after a commercial break-in in west Windsor.

Police say a suspect scaled the rear fence of a business located in the 2400 block of University Avenue West on November 3, 2024, shortly before 7 a.m.,. The suspect then opened the gate to allow a second suspect to enter. During the break-in, one suspect broke a rear window, alerting an employee inside. Both suspects then fled the scene, taking various tools that belonged to the business.

Surveillance in the area only captured one of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’8” tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweater with white designs, black sweatpants, black Under Armour running shoes, and a black toque.

The second suspect is described as a white male with an obese build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater, black sweatpants, and a black mask during the incident.

If you can identify either suspect or have information related to this incident, please contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.