Police investigate arson at Wallaceburg pot shop
Chatham-Kent police are investigating an arson at a cannabis store in Wallaceburg.
Police say the fire department responded to a report of smoke coming from a business on James Street.
When emergency crews arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from True North Cannabis. Police say the fire was contained and there were no injuries.
Through investigation, the cause of the fire has been deemed arson, and the Major Crime Unit is actively investigating.
Anyone with any information or video surveillance footage from the area of the fire is asked to contact Constable Brad Hyatt at bradh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 Ext. 288. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
