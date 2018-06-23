

CTV Windsor





Investigators with Windsor police are turning to the public for help in a homicide case.

They are seeking information that may help them solve who is responsible for the death of 31-year-old Autumn Taggart (also known as Maya Madolyn).

A mobile command centre was parked in front of Taggart's apartment building Saturday on University Avenue West, where she was found dead.

Police have been canvassing the neighbourhood trying to determine what led to her death.

Police were called to the Salah apartments on the corner of University and Mckay around 8 p.m. on June 10 following the report of a sudden death.

Windsor police Staff Sgt. Ted Novak said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

"We are asking neighbours close by if they noticed anything in their backyard they don't remember seeing prior to June 10 to call our office,” he said.

They are also searching for a vehicle.

“There was a vehicle in the rear of this building between 2 and 7 a.m. It was a dark-coloured, newer SUV. We are looking to talk to the owner or anyone who has information of that vehicle,” said Novak.

Police say Taggart's nine-year-old son was home when they arrived at the scene.

“She was with her son earlier that evening playing video games, we know that."

Novak said the child is safe and staying with family but residents in the area say they are concerned.

"This is frightening to know that someone was murdered and the person is still on the loose," said Janice Cameron.